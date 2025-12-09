Breaking News
Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead and another critically injured
A shooting has been reported at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, leaving one person dead and another critically injured, according to officials. The suspect is in custody.
The shooting was reported on Tuesday at around 3:35 p.m. on the university’s campus, where Frankfort Police Department responded to what was described as an active aggressor, according to the department.
Frankfort Police Department said one person is deceased and another has been transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition. Officials said a suspect is in custody.
Police said the campus has been secured and placed on lockdown until further notice. Officials did not release information about the circumstances of the shooting.
“We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort,” said Governor Andy Beshear said in a social media post. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”
