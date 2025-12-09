US News
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-95 in Florida, colliding with car
A small plane attempting an emergency landing struck a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, according to officials. The two passengers aboard the aircraft were not injured, and the driver of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The crash happened on Monday night along I-95 in the Melbourne–Viera area, a busy stretch of Florida’s east coast highway between Orlando and Cape Canaveral, according to FHP. Troopers said the aircraft, described as a small multi-engine plane, attempted to land on the southbound lanes and collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry during the maneuver.
The driver of the Camry, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to Viera Hospital with what officials described as minor injuries. The plane was occupied by a 27-year-old pilot from Orlando and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace. Both declined medical transport.
Images from the scene showed the aircraft, with tail number N95KC, stopped across multiple southbound lanes near the median barrier. The Toyota appeared to have significant damage, with its trunk open and debris scattered nearby.
The circumstances leading to the emergency landing were not immediately known. FHP said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident.
