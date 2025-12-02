Student shot at San Francisco high school; juvenile suspect arrested

A student was shot in the leg at a high school in San Francisco, according to police. The suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred at about 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday at the Phillip and Sala Burton High School on the 400 block of Mansell Street in the city’s Bayview district, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers said a juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not release details about where on campus the shooting happened or what led to the incident.

School district supervisor Jackie Fielder said her office was notified that a student at Burton High School had been shot in the leg and was in stable condition.

Police said officers later located a juvenile suspect on the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue and took him into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered. Officials did not say whether the suspect is a student at the school.

Police said they believe the incident was isolated and did not appear to be a random attack.

Students were not allowed to enter or leave the school following the incident, and regular classes continued, according to Superintendent Maria Su.

“I am in contact with SFPD and SFUSD as they secure the campus, conduct their investigation, and review footage of the incident,” Fielder said. “I am deeply grateful for the quick response and actions of SFPD, Burton staff, and teachers to secure the premises.”