Suspect shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ while shooting 2 National Guard members in D.C.

A man accused of killing one National Guard member and critically injuring another near the White House shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire, according to new charging documents filed in Washington, D.C.

The details were disclosed Tuesday in a Superior Court filing that outlines the moments leading up to last week’s ambush in downtown Washington, near 17th and I Street NW, just blocks from the White House grounds.

The document states that a witness, another National Guard member assigned to the same patrol, heard gunfire and saw the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, simultaneously shooting and yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

According to the filing, surveillance video shows Lakanwal waiting near the Farragut West Metro station before approaching the intersection, raising his hands in a firing stance, and immediately opening fire on Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe. Both fell to the ground moments later.

Article continues below the player

Beckstrom, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head on November 27, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. Lakanwal was shot during the confrontation and taken into custody, where he remains under guard at a local hospital.

Lakanwal, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, and multiple firearms charges. A judge ordered him held without bond pending further proceedings.