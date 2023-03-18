Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, at least 14 dead

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Ecuador, causing a number of buildings to collapse and killing at least 14 people, officials and witnesses say. Shaking was felt as far away as Peru and Colombia.

The earthquake, which struck at 12:12 p.m. local time on Saturday, was centered just a few kilometers offshore, about 67 kilometers south of Guayaquil and 94 kilometers west of Cuenca.

Advertisment

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and struck about 66 kilometers below the surface. Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute put the magnitude slightly lower, at 6.7.

Shaking was felt across the region and as far away as neighboring Peru and Colombia, but the damage appeared to be relatively limited, though buildings were reported to have collapsed in multiple locations.

At least 14 deaths were confirmed by 4 p.m., all but three of them in El Oro province.

Advertisment

In Machala, the capital of El Oro province, at least nine deaths were reported, including a baby. In Cuenca, a city in Azuay province, a car was crushed by falling debris, killing the driver. Another person died elsewhere in Cuenca.

Elsewhere in Ecuador, in Puerto Bolívar, a building housing a museum and a restaurant dropped into water, but there were no reports of casualties. In Peru, a 4-year-old girl was killed when a roof collapsed at her home in Tumbes.

According to computer models from the USGS, up 15.6 million people could have felt Saturday’s earthquake, including 6.2 million people who experienced “strong” to “very strong” shaking.

The epicenter of the earthquake (Credit: Google)

#Temblor caída de una fachada de casa afecta a un vehículo en las calles Sucre y Tarqui, #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/8EDlYEqFU6 — La Voz del Tomebamba (@tomebamba) March 18, 2023

WATCH: Building drops into water during earthquake in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/LhMNdeUgLv — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023