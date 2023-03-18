Strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has struck Ecuador, with shaking felt as far away as Guayaquil, Machala, and neighboring Peru, seismologists say.

The earthquake, which struck at 12:12 p.m. local time on Saturday, was centered in Azuay Province, about 47 kilometers northwest of Cuenca and 77 kilometers southeast of Guayaquil.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 and struck about 65 kilometers below the surface. Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute put the magnitude lower, at 6.5.

Shaking was felt across the region and as far away as neighboring Peru, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

In Cuenca, debris fell from a house and crushed a car in the road, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. In Puerto Bolívar, a building housing a museum and a restaurant dropped into the water.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no threat of a tsunami.

According to computer models from the USGS, up 13.5 million people could have felt Saturday’s earthquake, including 5.1 million people who experienced “strong” to “very strong” shaking.

#Temblor caída de una fachada de casa afecta a un vehículo en las calles Sucre y Tarqui, #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/8EDlYEqFU6 — La Voz del Tomebamba (@tomebamba) March 18, 2023