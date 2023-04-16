At least 5 dead, 15 injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party

A shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama has left at least five people dead and more than a dozen injured, according to witnesses and local media. Only few details are currently available.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, a small city in Tallapoosa County, where a Sweet 16 birthday party was taking place.

There was no word from officials on the exact number of victims but local reporter Elizabeth White said about 20 people had been shot after some type of altercation. At least five people died, according to ABC 33/40.

A graphic photo shared by a witness showed at least six teenagers on the ground. A second witness said the total number of victims was higher, adding that white sheets were covering a number of the bodies at the scene.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner’s Office would only confirm that multiple people died in the shooting. Relatives of the victims were heard crying and screaming in grief as they were told about what happened.

There is no word on the status of the suspect or what may have motivated Saturday’s mass shooting, which happened while a teenager’s birthday was being celebrated at the dance studio.

“My heart is broken today,” Ben Hayes, a senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dadeville, wrote on Facebook. “I stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot — or even worse, dead.”

Hayes added: “I talked with parents, educators, students. My football players. Our pastors from First Baptist Church. No one knew what to say. Everyone was in shock. Police officers with looks of sadness on their faces. Nothing prepares you for this.”

Dadeville is a small city about 44 miles northeast of Montgomery.

