Tim Walz defends military service after Republican attacks

Tim Walz defended his military service during his first solo speech as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate, rejecting criticism from Republicans who accuse him of lying and using imprecise language to describe his military career.

“These guys are even attacking me for my record of service. And I just want to say, I’m proud to have served my country and I always will be,” Walz said at a convention of the AFSCME union. “I’m going to say it again as clearly as I can: I am damn proud of my service to this country.”

Walz said he signed up for the Army National Guard just two days after his 17th birthday, with the encouragement of his father. “I served for the next 24 years for the same reason all my brothers and sisters in uniform do: We love this country,” he said.

Walz rejected attempts to discredit his military service, saying: “I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person’s service record. To anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Walz retired from service in May 2005 just three months before the Army issued a mobilization order for his unit, after which it was sent to Iraq in March 2006. Some Republicans accused him of retiring to avoid going to a war zone, which the Harris-Walz campaign has denied.

A campaign spokesperson previously acknowledged that Walz “misspoke” in 2018 when he tried to make a point about gun control by saying he carried weapons in a war. Walz was never directly involved in combat.

Republicans have also accused Walz of making misleading statements about his rank during his military service. Although Walz achieved the rank of command sergeant major, he retired as a master sergeant because he didn’t finish certain coursework.