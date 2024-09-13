Texas Amber Alert: Kameron Parrish abducted in Kerr County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kameron Parrish after he was allegedly abducted from Ingram in Kerr County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kameron was last seen just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday when he was taken from Ingram Elementary School, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Ingram is a small city in Kerr County, about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The suspect has been identified as Talaya Graham, a 32-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. The nature of her relationship to Kameron was not specified.

Talaya is believed to have taken Kameron in a silver 2014 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate number TLS5425.

Anyone who sees Kameron, Talaya or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Ingram Police Department at (830) 367-2636 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.