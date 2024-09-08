Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58

Waffle House chief executive Walt Ehmer, who worked at the restaurant chain for more than three decades and quickly rose to the company’s senior leadership, has died, according to officials in Atlanta. He was 58.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta Police Foundation both confirmed Ehmer’s death on Sunday morning, though neither mentioned a cause of death. Waffle House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer,” Dickens said in a brief statement. “His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy.”

The Atlanta Police Foundation, where Ehmer served on the Board of Trustees, also mourned his death. “Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” they said.

The foundation added: “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Ehmer joined Waffle House in 1992 and quickly rose to the company’s senior leadership. He became president in 2006, chief executive officer (CEO) in 2012, and chairman of the board in 2022.

Earlier this year, when he received an award from the Georgia Tech Alumni Association, he said he often spends more time in a Waffle House than in his office. He was often wearing a Waffle House jacket with a name badge.

“I’m a product of our culture at Waffle House and that’s to lead from the front,” he told the association. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when most employees saw their hours cut and salary reduced, Ehmer cut his own salary by 50 percent.

Ehmer also served on numerous other boards, including Aaron’s, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. He was also a trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation.