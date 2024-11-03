3 teens die in group suicide at observation tower in Germany

Three teenagers have died in an apparent suicide after jumping from a 40-meter (131-feet) observation tower in southwest Germany, according to local media and officials. Only few details about the deaths have been released.

The incident was discovered at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when a passerby found three lifeless bodies near the Hohe Warte observation tower in Pforzheim, a city near Stuttgart, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border with France.

A police spokesman confirmed that the three – who were only described as teenagers – were pronounced dead at the scene. Although a criminal investigation is still ongoing, there is no indication that anyone else was involved, the spokesman said.

A statement from the city said the teenagers went to the same school, where flags were flying at half-mast on Friday. A social worker, counselors, chaplains and psychologists were available to provide assistance to students.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to the families, friends and others who are confronted with immeasurable pain,” Pforzheim Mayor Peter Boch and District Administrator Bastian Rosenau said in a joint statement. “Not only as officials, but also as fathers, this loss of three young lives affects us deeply, fills us with infinite sadness and leaves us speechless. Words can not express the unimaginable suffering that the families and friends must be feeling now.”

Other details about the group suicide have not been released, but police said this was not the first suicide at the 40-meter observation tower this year. As a result, the tower has now been closed to the public.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, call or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in Germany, call 0800/1110111 or visit the German Society for Suicide Prevention’s website. In the UK, call the Samaritans at 116123.