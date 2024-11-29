Bomb threats target Connecticut democratic lawmakers on Thanksgiving

A series of bomb threats targeted several Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut on Thanksgiving, according to statements from the lawmakers. No credible threats have been found so far.

Representatives Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes, John Larson, Rosa DeLauro, and Senator Chris Murphy were all affected by the bomb threats on Thursday morning. The lawmakers confirmed that no explosives were found at any of the targeted homes.

Rep. Hayes stated that she was alerted to the threat by police at 7:47 a.m., who informed her they had received a threatening email claiming a pipe bomb had been placed in her mailbox. Adding that “there is no place in our country for political violence.”

Rep. Joe Courtney received the threat while he and his family were at home. “Early this morning, my home was targeted with a bomb threat while my family and I were celebrating Thanksgiving,” Courtney said. “No evidence of a bomb was found at our home. My wife Audrey and I extend our utmost gratitude to the law enforcement officers whose swift actions should send a clear message that such threats will not be tolerated.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro also faced a bomb threat at her home. “Today, I received a bomb threat similar to my colleagues in the Connecticut congressional delegation,” DeLauro stated. “The New Haven Police Department’s bomb squad has responded & determined no bomb was present at our home.”

Rep. Jim Himes and Rep. John Larson also confirmed receiving similar threats, but their homes were cleared and no explosives were found.

A spokesperson for Senator Chris Murphy confirmed that the threats “appear to be part of a coordinated effort involving multiple members of Congress and public figures.”

In addition to the bomb threats aimed at Connecticut’s Democratic lawmakers, several individuals linked to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration have also been targeted. The FBI said it was aware of “numerous bomb threats” and “swatting incidents,” in which fake calls are made to trigger a police response.

Among those targeted were at least nine of Trump’s cabinet nominees, including his picks for the Departments of Defense, Housing, Agriculture, and Labor, as well as his nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Law enforcement agencies are investigating these threats, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.