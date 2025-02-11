Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead

A plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashed into a parked jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, leaving one person dead and four injured, according to officials and local media. A spokesperson confirmed that Neil was not on board at the time of the incident.

A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and collided with a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Four people were on board the Learjet, while one person was aboard the Gulfstream.

The collision left one person dead and four others injured. Two of the injured were transported to local trauma centers, said Captain Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The plane involved in the crash is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, a company owned by Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, according to WTVF. A spokesperson confirmed that Neil was not on board at the time of the incident. However, according to TMZ, the singer’s girlfriend was on board and sustained five broken ribs.

The Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the accident, said Kelli Kuester of Scottsdale Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

This marks the fourth fatal aviation incident in the U.S. involving commercial or private planes in less than two weeks. On January 29, a collision between an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk helicopter resulted in the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster since 2001, leaving 67 passengers, crew members, and soldiers dead when both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

Two days later, a medevac jet crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, killing all six people on board, including a pediatric patient from Mexico. The crash occurred in a densely populated residential and commercial area, leaving one person dead on the ground and injuring 24 others.

On Thursday, a Bering Air plane crashed off the coast of Alaska, killing all 10 on board, marking the deadliest aviation incident in the state since 2013.