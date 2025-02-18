Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for Nevaeh Norwood, a 16-year-old girl from Temple who was last seen nearly a month ago, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Nevaeh was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on January 20 in the 1100 block of East Avenue B in Temple, according to Tuesday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not released.
In an earlier update, it was reported that Nevaeh has not been seen or heard from since leaving a friend’s home that afternoon. She was wearing an ankle monitor at the time but it’s believed she has cut it off.
Nevaeh is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 203 pounds. She was last reported to be wearing an orange hoodie and gray pants.
Anyone who sees Nevaeh is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
