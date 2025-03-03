3-year-old child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia

A 3-year-old child has died due to H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia, according to the health ministry, marking the country’s third human case this year.

The child, from Prek Ta Am village in Kratie province, fell ill and died from avian influenza, according to a statement from the Cambodian Health Ministry on Sunday. The boy became ill after his family used sick chickens for cooking.

Health officials are investigating the case and collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the patient, and will continue to monitor for suspected cases and contacts. Close contacts are being provided with Tamiflu as a preventive measure.

The symptoms that the child experienced were not detailed, but previous cases have involved fever, cough, shortness of breath, and severe respiratory distress before death.

“If you experience fever, cough, runny nose, or difficulty breathing, and have a history of contact with sick or dead chickens or ducks within 14 days before the onset of symptoms, please avoid gatherings or crowded places and seek immediate consultation and treatment at the nearest health center or hospital to avoid delays that could lead to a high risk of death,” the ministry advised.

LINK: A list of all human cases of H5N1 bird flu since 2021

The new case follows two human cases reported earlier this year, including a 2-year-old child who died in February after playing and sleeping near a chicken coop, and a 28-year-old man who died in January after contact with sick chickens.

It is not yet known which H5N1 strain was involved, but it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, an older variant endemic to Cambodia. While no human cases were reported in the country between 2014 and 2023, nearly 20 cases have been confirmed since February 2023.

A newer strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b, has raised concerns due to its global spread and increasing number of cases in mammals, including humans. It has also caused widespread outbreaks in dairy cows in the United States.