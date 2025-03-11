Bus crash in southwest Mexico leaves 18 dead, over 20 injured

A bus accident in southwest Mexico left 18 people dead and more than 20 injured after the vehicle plunged into a ravine, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred on Monday shortly after 11 a.m. when a passenger bus traveling from Oaxaca City to Tehuantepec lost control on a curve in a mountainous area and fell into a deep ravine, according to local media reports.

Oaxaca state officials confirmed that 18 people were killed in the accident. Among the victims were children, according to El Universal. Another 24 people were injured and are being treated at several hospitals, with at least four in critical condition.

According to Milenio, citing regional traffic police, the bus driver lost control on a curve, reportedly due to a lack of expertise, causing the vehicle to overturn on its side and plunge more than 650 feet down the ravine.

The bus was returning from Mexico City and was carrying a group of supporters of Morena, Mexico’s ruling political party. The passengers had attended a mobilization in support of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who initially called for a rally to address the U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. However, the event was later rebranded as a “festival” following a delay in the tariffs.

“I send my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, to whom we will provide the necessary support and assistance to help them cope with their loss,” Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz said.

