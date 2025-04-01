Gas pipeline explosion sparks large fire in Malaysia

A powerful gas pipeline explosion followed by a massive fire has been reported near Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, according to officials.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed in a brief statement that the fire involved a gas pipeline in Puchong, a township in the state of Selangor. Authorities said they received the report at 8:23 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Several homes in nearby residential areas have caught fire, though the exact number remains unknown. Officials also reported that some individuals were trapped inside homes and rescue operations are ongoing.

Victims who were rescued are being taken to the temporary relief center at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall. Several individuals suffered burns and are awaiting medical treatment, with mosque personnel assisting on site while ambulances arrive.

Footage circulating on social media showed a towering fireball and thick black smoke rising into the sky, with flames appearing to shoot hundreds of feet into the air. The vertical column of intense orange flames can be seen erupting from what appears to be a densely populated urban area. Rows of homes and high-rise residential buildings were visible in the foreground.

While initial reports suggested that the explosion may have occurred at a gas station, local emergency coordination officials later clarified that the fire originated from a gas pipeline owned by Petronas near the Petronas Putra Heights station in Subang Jaya. Authorities confirmed that the gas station itself did not catch fire.

The affected pipeline has been shut off, and responders are allowing the remaining gas to burn off before extinguishing the blaze completely. Emergency services remain on the scene. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Huge fire breaks out at petrol station in Putra Heights, Malaysia; no word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/qCxssfLtcg — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 1, 2025