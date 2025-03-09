Small plane crashes into Pennsylvania residential parking lot; multiple injured

A small plane crashed into the parking lot of a residential community in Pennsylvania, according to emergency services. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a plane crash in the parking lot of the Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lancaster County, according to WHP-TV. Following the crash, both the aircraft and several vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that five people were on board the aircraft and stated that an investigation will be conducted.

Several injuries have been reported at the scene, according to WGAL. It is unclear whether the injured were on board the plane, on the ground, or both.

The plane, registered as N347M, took off from Lancaster Airport at 3:15 p.m. before crashing into the parking lot next to the airport, WPVI reported. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.