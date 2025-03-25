Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off southern New Zealand

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 struck off the southern coast of New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon, with tremors felt across much of the country, according to GeoNet.

The quake occurred at 2:43 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located approximately 160 kilometers (99 miles) northwest of the Snares Islands, south of New Zealand’s South Island. It struck at a depth of 33 kilometers (20.5 miles).

GeoNet classified the shaking as moderate. Nearly 5,000 felt reports were submitted to the seismological agency from locations across New Zealand, including as far north as Auckland and surrounding areas.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) stated there is no tsunami threat associated with the earthquake.

New Zealand lies along the generally denominated ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, a region surrounding the Pacific Ocean known known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Tuesday’s earthquake was the strongest to strike the region since the magnitude 7.8 Dusky Sound earthquake in July 2009, according to seismologist and earthquake historian Jamie Gurney.

“In the immediate vicinity of today’s epicentre, sizeable earthquakes struck in September 1945 (M7.4) and October 1979 (M7.3). Both occurred on faults within the Pacific Plate, not on the Puysegur subduction zone to their west,” Gurney added.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and causing widespread destruction. That event is considered an aftershock of a stronger magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the Canterbury region in September 2010, which resulted in two deaths and hundreds of injuries.