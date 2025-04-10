6 dead after sightseeing helicopter crashes into Hudson River

Six people, including three children, are dead after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off the coast of Jersey City, according to officials.

The crash occurred around 3:17 p.m. near the New Jersey entrance of the Holland Tunnel, in the waters just off Jersey City and not far from Hoboken. Emergency crews from Jersey City, the NYPD, FDNY, and EMS responded with boats and vehicles on both sides of the river.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed at a press briefing that all six people on board — the pilot and a family of five from Spain, including three children — have died. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to the hospital where they later died.

A newly surfaced video shows the moments leading up to the crash, with the helicopter appearing to fall upside down and missing its tail before hitting the water. Debris from the aircraft can be seen falling from the sky following the crash.

The NYPD earlier advised: “Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.” Referencing activity on the Manhattan side of the river as emergency services responded.

The aircraft involved in the crash was identified as a Bell 206, which was operating as a sightseeing helicopter. Authorities have not yet disclosed which company was operating the tour or released the identities of the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.