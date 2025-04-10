Helicopter crashes into Hudson River near Holland Tunnel; 3 dead

A helicopter has reportedly crashed into the Hudson River off Manhattan’s West Side, according to preliminary reports and eyewitness footage shared on social media. At least three are presumed dead.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” the NYPD said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

WABC reported that three of the five people on board were pronounced dead. According to WCBS, the helicopter was carrying two children and three adults. Two people were pulled from the water, but their conditions are unknown.

The aircraft went down in the immediate vicinity of the Holland Tunnel, near Pier 34 at Hudson River Park. Witness videos show the helicopter mostly submerged in the river just off the sidewalk, while emergency crews from the NYPD, FDNY, and EMS responded with boats and vehicles on the water and along the West Side Highway.

As of now, authorities have not released information about how many people were aboard the aircraft. The exact cause of the crash also remains unknown.

Helicopter crashed in Hudson! The chopper broke off midair and dropped!! pic.twitter.com/KpQGmM8x25 — Avirbhaw(Avi) Rakesh (@AvirbhawRakesh) April 10, 2025