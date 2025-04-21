Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalized with breathing difficulties

Queen Sonja of Norway was admitted to a hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, the Norwegian Royal House announced in a statement.

According to the statement published on Monday night, the 87-year-old monarch was transported by air ambulance from the Prince’s Cabin in Sikkilsdalen, where she and King Harald V had been staying during the Easter holiday.

She is currently undergoing medical examinations at the National Hospital, a part of Oslo University Hospital. No further details about her condition were immediately released.

According to Hello Magazine, Queen Sonja was admitted to the hospital in January after experiencing an episode of atrial fibrillation while skiing. Although her heart rhythm returned to normal and she was quickly discharged, she later underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker fitted.

Queen Sonja, born on July 4, 1937, became queen consort of Norway upon the ascension of King Harald V in 1991. She has played an active role in cultural and humanitarian efforts throughout her public life.

The Norwegian Royal Court has not yet indicated how long the Queen is expected to remain hospitalized.