Shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, at least 1 victim

Police and other emergency services are responding to reports of a shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to local officials and witnesses. At least one person – a 17-year-old student – was injured.

The incident began just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at the school, which is located at 5520 Langdon Road in southeast Dallas. It’s part of the Dallas Independent School District.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, but witnesses reported hearing at least 3 to 6 gunshots. One person, a 17-year-old male student, was shot in the leg. He’s reported to be in stable condition.

J.D. Miles, a reporter at CBS DFW, said a source told him that 3 people were shot but that none of them are seriously injured. Police have yet to confirm that information.

The status of the suspect was not immediately clear and there was no word on their identity, but officials said it’s believed to be a fellow student. It’s unknown what may have led to Tuesday’s shooting.

Officers began evacuating the school just after 1:35 p.m. as efforts continued to make sure there were no ongoing threats. Some of the students were seen exiting the building with their hands up.

Dallas ISD confirmed in a statement that the high school was secured by 2:12 p.m. and a reunification point has been set up at Eagles Stadium. “Please bring a photo ID. We understand this is a difficult time and ask for your patience. Counselors are on site and available,” the district said.

