World
16 injured after driver strucks crowd near Espanyol stadium in Barcelona
16 people were injured after a driver struck a group of football fans near the RCDE Stadium, just outside Barcelona, ahead of a match between Espanyol and FC Barcelona. Authorities say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
According to Catalonia’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the incident occurred outside the stadium and did not pose any threat to spectators inside. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.
The incident happened on Thursday shortly before the start of the Barcelona derby. Videos posted to social media showed a crowd of Espanyol supporters surrounding a white car. The vehicle, after remaining stationary for a brief moment, suddenly accelerated, running over multiple people as it attempted to drive through the crowd.
According to the Catalan emergency medical services, 16 people were injured. Five were taken to area hospitals in “less serious condition”, eight were treated for minor injuries, and three were treated at the scene and released.
Eduard Sallent, commissioner of the Mossos d’Esquadra and head of the Metropolitan South Region, described the event as “fortuitous or accidental.” He said the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to RTVE.
According to Sallent, the car was on an open road when it became surrounded by fans, prompting the driver to accelerate “for reasons that are still unclear.”
“The vehicle was not traveling at excessive speed,” Sallent said. “It had been stopped, and in trying to leave, it struck several people who were in front of it.” He added that the driver reportedly “felt harassed” and accelerated in an apparent attempt to flee the situation. Authorities are still working to determine the motive and exact circumstances of the incident.
