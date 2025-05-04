4 found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Montana home

A multi-homicide investigation is underway in Montana after four people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home, according to officials.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said officers were dispatched around 5:52 a.m. on Sunday to a residence in the Silverbrook Estates area following a report concerning a mental health issue.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered four individuals deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the names or identities of the victims, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Authorities said they believe the incident is isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.

Kalispell is a city in Flathead County in northwest Montana. According to data from the Montana Board of Crime Control, no homicides were recorded in the county in 2024, and only three were reported in 2023—making Sunday’s incident one of the most significant in recent years.