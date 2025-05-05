5 members of Mexican norteño band missing after performance near Texas border

Five members of a Mexican norteño band have been reported missing in the state of Tamaulipas, just south of the Texas border, after performing at a local event, according to their families and local media reports.

The young musicians from the band ‘Grupo Fugitivo’ were last heard from on Sunday after playing at an event in the border city of Reynosa. According to local reports, their families lost contact with them later that night and subsequently filed a formal report with the Specialized Unit for Missing Persons.

The five missing members have been identified as Francisco Xavier Vázquez Osorio, Nemesio Antonio Durán Rodríguez, Livan Edyberto Solís de la Rosa, José Francisco Morales Martínez, and Víctor Manuel Garza Cervantes.

A black GMC Yukon associated with the group was later found by authorities, according to local media reports. The SUV showed no visible signs of violence, but relatives noted that the vehicle was no longer displaying the band’s logos.

Article continues below the player

Just before their disappearance, the group shared a photo on social media taken at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, one of the border crossings between Texas and Tamaulipas.

On Tuesday afternoon, musicians and family members blocked traffic at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge to demand that authorities expedite efforts to locate the missing norteño band.

Local search collectives in Reynosa have also shared the musicians’ disappearance in hopes of gathering information to help locate them.

Tamaulipas is known for its long history of cartel and gang-related violence. The region has seen ongoing conflict among several criminal groups, including the Cartel del Golfo (CDG), Cartel del Noreste (CDN), and the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), which have been fighting for control of key smuggling routes into the United States. These groups were recently designated as terrorist organizations by the Trump administration.