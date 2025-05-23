At least 12 people stabbed at Hamburg, Germany train station

At least 12 people have been injured, some of them critically, after someone went on a stabbing rampage at a train station in Hamburg, Germany, according to local officials. The suspect is in custody.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Friday when police received reports that multiple people had been stabbed on platform 13/14 at Hamburg Central Station, which is located in northern Germany.

A spokesman for the fire department said at least 12 people were injured, including 3 people in critical condition, 3 in serious condition, and 6 with minor injuries.

According to Bild, some of the injured were being treated on trains, though it was not immediately clear whether any of the stabbings happened on a train.

Police confirm that the suspect was taken into custody. There are conflicting reports about the suspect’s identity: According to Bild, the suspect is female, while local newspaper Abendblatt reports the suspect is male.

“There is currently a major police operation in Hamburg at Central Station. We are investigating the background and will provide further information shortly,” Hamburg Police said in a statement.

