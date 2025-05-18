Bomber of California fertility clinic identified, described himself as pro-mortalist

The bomber at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, has been identified as a 25-year-old man who left an online manifesto in which he described himself as a pro-mortalist, saying people didn’t give consent to exist.

The suspect is Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, a small city about 35 miles northeast of Palm Springs. He left a 30-minute audio recording in which he explained his reasoning behind the attack.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,” he said at the beginning of the audio recording. “Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.”

Later on, he adds: “I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong. These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?”

Article continues below the player

Bartkus also set up a tripod with a camera in an effort to film his attack, but the file failed to upload to his website.

In a FAQ section on his website, he further explains that his best friend Sophie recently died after convincing her boyfriend to shoot her while she was sleeping. “IIRC we had agreed that if one of us died, the other would probably soon follow,” Bartkus wrote.

His description seemed to match the death of 27-year-old Sophie Tinney in Fox Island, Washington last month. Police arrested her boyfriend, 29-year-old Lars Eugene Nelson, and believe Tinney convinced Nelson to shoot her as she slept. Nelson has been charged with second-degree murder.

Bartkus is believed to be the only person who was killed in the bombing at American Reproductive Centers, though officials have yet to formally identify his remains. At least four other people were injured.

“Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism,” an FBI spokesman said at a briefing. The clinic was closed at the time of the attack and all of the stored embryos are believed to be safe.