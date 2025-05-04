Brazilian authorities foil bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Brazilian authorities say they thwarted a planned bomb attack targeting Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio de Janeiro, which drew an estimated 2.5 million people and has been described as the largest concert ever performed by a female artist.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Brazil’s Civil Police and federal agencies said they disrupted an online group allegedly plotting to carry out violent attacks during the event.

According to officials, the group responsible promoted hate speech and had devised a plan involving Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices, with specific threats directed at children, LGBTQIA+ people, and concert attendees.

The police operation, codenamed “Fake Monster,” was led by the Child and Adolescent Victims Police Station (DCAV), the Cybercrime Repression Police Station (DRCI), and other units, with support from Brazil’s Cyber Operations Laboratory and police departments across multiple states.

Authorities said the group had attempted to recruit minors and framed the planned attacks as part of a so-called “collective challenge” aimed at gaining attention on social media.

As part of the operation, police executed 15 search and seizure warrants in locations across five Brazilian states, including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, and Mato Grosso.

A man identified as the group’s alleged leader was arrested in Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm.

Officials said that the operation was carried out discreetly to avoid alarming the public. Police said the plot was disrupted before it could pose any danger to the event, and the concert proceeded without incident.

In a statement to Sky News, a spokesperson for Lady Gaga said her team learned of the reported plot through media coverage the next day and had not been informed of any threats by local authorities during the planning or execution of the concert. “Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout… and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place,” the statement said.

Lady Gaga addressed the crowd after the show in a message posted online, describing the performance as a deeply emotional experience.

“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history,” Lady Gaga said. “Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment.”