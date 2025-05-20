George Wendt, actor best known for role as Norm on Cheers, dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor and comedian beloved for his portrayal of bar regular Norm Peterson on the classic NBC sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76, his family confirmed Tuesday.

Wendt passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, according to a statement from publicist Melissa Nathan. “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever,” the statement read. The cause of death was not disclosed.

His death comes exactly 32 years after the Cheers series finale, One for the Road, aired on May 20, 1993. The 98-minute finale was watched in approximately 42.4 million households, making it the second-highest-rated series finale in television history, behind MASH*.

Born on October 17, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, Wendt studied economics at the University of Notre Dame and later pursued acting at the Jesuit-run Rockhurst College in Kansas City. He got his start in comedy at The Second City in Chicago, one of the most respected improv comedy theaters in the country.

Article continues below the player

Wendt’s breakout role came in 1982 with the debut of Cheers, where he played Norm Peterson for all 11 seasons. Known for his impeccable timing and the iconic “Norm!” greeting he received every time he entered the bar, Wendt became a fan favorite and earned six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Beyond Cheers, Wendt appeared in several spin-offs and guest roles, including Frasier, The Simpsons, and Family Guy. He also starred in films such as Fletch, House, and Forever Young, and appeared on Broadway in productions like Hairspray and Art.

His partnership with actor and fellow Chicagoan Robert Smigel led to the creation of the popular “Superfans” sketches on Saturday Night Live, where Wendt played a die-hard Chicago Bears supporter.

In addition to his acting career, Wendt was known for his generosity and kindness off-screen. Friends and colleagues frequently spoke of his down-to-earth demeanor and loyalty to his Chicago roots. He is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, and their three children.