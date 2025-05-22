Massive explosion reported at diesel facility in northern Mexico

A massive explosion followed by a large fire broke out at a diesel processing facility in northern Mexico, according to local authorities. At least one person was injured.

The fire was initially reported Wednesday afternoon at the Marvic company in Cadereyta, Nuevo León. The facility, located about 25 miles east of Monterrey, specializes in diesel distillation.

Footage posted on social media showed a massive explosion and fireball, followed by flames and thick black smoke rising from the facility. Multiple explosions were visible as large fuel containers ignited.

One person was reported injured and was transported for medical attention. Eleven others were evacuated from the site as a precaution.

Article continues below the player

According to Nuevo Leon’s Civil Protection agency, the fire consumed at least 13 containers, each with a capacity exceeding 10,000 liters.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a commercial fire, but the incident escalated due to the flammable materials involved. Fire crews from various agencies coordinated efforts to contain the blaze, and additional tanker trucks and pump units were dispatched to ensure water supply.

As of the latest update, firefighting operations remain underway, and officials have not confirmed the full extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

Residents in the area were advised to give way to emergency vehicles and avoid the zone.