Multiple casualties after driver strikes crowd in Liverpool, England

Several people were injured when a driver struck pedestrians during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade in England. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Water Street, near Liverpool’s city centre. Multiple casualties have been reported, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact number.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene and the driver, a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, was detained.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the collision was deliberate. “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances,” police said in a statement, asking the public not to speculate or share distressing content online.

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected, ” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement. “I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Liverpool FC also issued a statement, confirming that the incident occurred near the end of its celebration event and that the club is in direct contact with police. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” the club said.

Footage circulating on social media shows a minivan driving into the crowd before coming to a complete stop. Several of those struck are seen on the ground shortly after, as others appear to try to extract the driver from the vehicle, with some striking it in anger.