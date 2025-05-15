New York man admits to murder-for-hire scheme, planned to feed body to pigs

A New York man has pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire scheme that included plans to dispose of the victim’s body by feeding it to pigs, according to federal prosecutors.

Jeal Sutherland, 57, of Colonie, entered the plea in federal court as part of an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. Prosecutors said Sutherland targeted a man who is the father of a child with his then-partner and tried to have him killed between November 2024 and January 2025.

According to court documents, Sutherland agreed to forgive a debt owed by the person he enlisted to carry out the murder.

He also attempted to pay an undercover FBI agent—whom he believed to be a hog farmer—for use of a Pennsylvania farm, where the plan was to dispose of the body by having pigs consume it.

In a separate act of intimidation, Sutherland directed another man to place the carcass of a Canada goose on the doorstep of the intended victim’s mother in late January. The bird had a threatening note in its beak that had been written at Sutherland’s direction.

The intended victim was not harmed. Sutherland was arrested on January 27 and has remained in custody since.

“Jeal Sutherland hatched a vicious plot to kill a romantic rival and intimidate his victim’s family,” said U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III. “When members of the FBI and my office learned of Sutherland’s plans, they acted quickly and did not rest until Sutherland was brought to justice.”

Sutherland faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for September 22.