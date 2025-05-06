Trump administration halts all new federal research grants to Harvard

The U.S. Department of Education has formally terminated all new federal research grants to Harvard University, according to a letter by Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

The letter, sent Monday to Harvard President Alan Garber, Secretary McMahon accused the university of systemic violations of federal law, misuse of taxpayer funds, and “hatred and discrimination” on campus. It alleges Harvard failed to meet its ethical and legal responsibilities as a recipient of billions in federal research funding.

“Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution,” McMahon wrote, stating the university must now rely on its $53 billion endowment to sustain operations. “You have an approximately $53 billion head start, much of which was made possible by the fact that you are living within the walls of, and benefiting from, the prosperity secured by the United States of America.”

The move marks the latest escalation in a broader campaign by the Trump administration targeting Harvard’s governance, hiring practices, and perceived ideological bias.

On April, the federal government issued a letter demanding sweeping reforms in exchange for continued funding—conditions the university rejected as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Harvard then filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts, accusing the Trump administration of unlawfully freezing $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and $60 million in existing contracts. The university alleges that the freeze amounts to unlawful retaliation for its refusal to comply with demands it claims violate the First Amendment, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

Monday’s letter from McMahon outlines a litany of allegations, including that Harvard lowered academic standards, harbored violent foreign students, promoted antisemitism, and mismanaged its finances under former Obama appointee Penny Pritzker. It also cites high-profile hiring decisions—including former mayors Bill de Blasio and Lori Lightfoot—as evidence of ideological capture.

The administration claims that Harvard violated federal law by scrapping standardized testing requirements, failing to enforce discipline among student groups, and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement. It also accuses the university of operating with a “bloated bureaucracy” and rejecting applicants with strong academic credentials in favor of what it calls “crude identity stereotypes.”

McMahon’s letter does not specify which laws Harvard allegedly violated, but asserts the decision is part of a broader effort to end federal support for institutions that fail to comply with long-standing legal standards.

As of Monday, the Education Department said no new grants will be issued and warned that additional penalties may follow if Harvard does not implement “common-sense reforms.” These include restoring merit-based admissions, ending race-conscious hiring, and improving cooperation with federal agencies including the Departments of Education, Homeland Security, and Justice.

Harvard has not yet issued a response to the letter, but in a previous reply to the administration, the university stated that it “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Previously, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked more than $2.7 million in grants to Harvard and warned of visa restrictions unless the school provided records related to alleged misconduct by international students. The Justice Department has also called on the IRS to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

Harvard is not seeking monetary damages in its lawsuit but is asking the court to block enforcement of the funding freeze and prevent future suspensions. The university argues that continued enforcement would cause irreparable harm to its research programs, affiliated hospitals, and global academic partnerships.