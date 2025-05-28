U.S. to restrict visas for Chinese nationals and students

The U.S. Department of State announced new visa restrictions targeting Chinese nationals, including students with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in what officials described as “critical fields.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an official statement. He added that the new approach “puts America first, not China.”

The announcement also includes plans to revise visa criteria to increase scrutiny of all future applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.

While U.S. officials have previously issued targeted visa denials for specific individuals, Wednesday’s directive outlines a more systemic effort to vet Chinese applicants based on political affiliations and academic focus.

Article continues below the player

Earlier the same day, the department also announced a separate visa restriction policy aimed at foreign nationals who engage in censorship of protected expression in the U.S.—including those who issue arrest threats over social media content posted on American platforms.

The visa changes fall under existing legal authorities that allow the U.S. government to deny entry to individuals whose presence may carry “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”

It remains unclear how many current or prospective Chinese students may be affected by the policy, or when revocations will begin.