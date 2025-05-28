Politics
U.S. to restrict visas for Chinese nationals and students
The U.S. Department of State announced new visa restrictions targeting Chinese nationals, including students with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in what officials described as “critical fields.”
“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an official statement. He added that the new approach “puts America first, not China.”
The announcement also includes plans to revise visa criteria to increase scrutiny of all future applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.
While U.S. officials have previously issued targeted visa denials for specific individuals, Wednesday’s directive outlines a more systemic effort to vet Chinese applicants based on political affiliations and academic focus.
Earlier the same day, the department also announced a separate visa restriction policy aimed at foreign nationals who engage in censorship of protected expression in the U.S.—including those who issue arrest threats over social media content posted on American platforms.
The visa changes fall under existing legal authorities that allow the U.S. government to deny entry to individuals whose presence may carry “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”
It remains unclear how many current or prospective Chinese students may be affected by the policy, or when revocations will begin.
Elon Musk steps down from DOGE, citing end of scheduled term
Trade court overturns Trump global tariffs
U.S. to restrict visas for Chinese nationals and students
Pentagon ends ‘What You Did Last Week’ program linked to DOGE
Most Viewed
-
World7 days ago
6.2 earthquake strikes near Crete, Greece; shaking felt as far as Israel and Egypt
-
Legal1 week ago
Shooting reported at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
-
Legal1 week ago
California Amber Alert: Amira Coleman abducted near Oakland
-
World5 days ago
18 people stabbed at Hamburg, Germany train station
-
World7 days ago
Massive explosion reported at diesel facility in northern Mexico
-
World3 days ago
Rare tornado damages buildings in southern Chile
-
Business1 week ago
Nebraska enacts law to regulate energy use by cryptocurrency mining operations
-
World1 week ago
North Korea reports “serious” accident involving newly built destroyer