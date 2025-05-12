UK police investigate fires targeting properties tied to PM Starmer

Counter-terrorism police in London have launched an investigation into a series of suspicious fires targeting properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to officials and media reports.

On Monday, firefighters were called to a small fire outside a residential address in Kentish Town at 1:11 a.m., according to the London Fire Brigade. Two fire engines responded and the blaze was brought under control by 1:33. No injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police said they were alerted to the fire at 1:35 and found damage to the entrance of the property. “The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue,” officials said.

BBC News reports that the residence is owned by PM Starmer, who is currently living at 10 Downing Street and has rented out the Kentish Town home.

Police stated that the fire is being treated as suspicious and that counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation “as a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure,” according to BBC News.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Starmer said: “The Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

According to journalist Steven Swinford of The Times, counter-terrorism police are investigating three separate fire incidents connected to the Prime Minister, including the Kentish Town fire on Monday.

A fire was also reported at another property linked to Starmer in north London on Sunday, where one person was assisted to safety by fire crews using breathing apparatus. A third incident occurred last Thursday, involving a vehicle fire reportedly connected to Starmer’s former car outside his current residence, Swinford reported.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed any motive or suspects in connection with the incidents.