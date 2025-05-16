Ukrainian man charged in arson attacks linked to UK Prime Minister’s properties

A Ukrainian national has been charged in connection with three arson attacks in London, linked to properties of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to authorities and British media.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, of Sydenham, was charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life. The charges are related to a vehicle fire on May 8, a fire at the entrance of a property on May 11, and a fire at a residential address in North London during the early hours of May 12.

All three locations are believed to have connections to PM Starmer, according to British media reports. One of the targeted properties is a Kentish Town home owned by the Prime Minister, who currently resides at 10 Downing Street and has rented out the property. Another fire reportedly involved Starmer’s former vehicle, and a third took place at a separate property linked to him.

The most recent fire occurred at approximately 1:11 a.m. on Monday outside the Kentish Town residence. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, and police reported damage to the entrance. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Article continues below the player

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers from its Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation due to the Prime Minister’s connection to the addresses. Authorities have not publicly released a possible motive.

Lavrynovych was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and remains in custody. He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.