Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody

A passenger was taken into custody after allegedly making a direct threat aboard an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington state, according to officials. The threat prompted a major law enforcement response and a temporary ground stop.

The incident began just before 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, when Alaska Airlines Flight 2123—a Horizon Air-operated Embraer 170/175 bound for Walla Walla, Washington—was taxiing on the runway, according to FlightAware data.

According to a statement from Alaska Airlines, a passenger issued a “direct threat to the safety of the aircraft” to a flight attendant, triggering emergency protocols.

Port of Seattle Police isolated the aircraft on Runway 16R, where all 68 passengers and four crew members were safely deplaned and escorted onto waiting buses.

Article continues below the player

By 1:34 p.m., the Port confirmed that one suspect had been taken into custody. The remainder of the passengers were cleared and transported back to the terminal.

According to updates from the Port of Seattle, two runways—16R and 16C—were temporarily closed as the investigation unfolded. The center runway has since been reopened, but 16R remained closed as of the latest update at 1:58 p.m. Officials said the fire department and police continued to inspect the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Sea-Tac around the time of the incident, causing delays and diversions. At least six flights were canceled and two others diverted, according to The Seattle Times.

The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed. The investigation remains ongoing.