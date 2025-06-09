California sues Trump over federalization of National Guard amid L.A. unrest

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit against President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the federalization of the California National Guard and the deployment of troops to Los Angeles.

On Monday, the state’s top officials said the order issued by President Trump on Saturday violates the 10th Amendment and exceeds federal authority. The lawsuit seeks to block the deployment of up to 2,000 National Guard troops, which began on Sunday without the Governor’s consent.

“Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the U.S. Constitution and overstepping his authority,” Governor Newsom said in a statement. “This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic.”

Attorney General Bonta described the deployment as “an abuse of the President’s authority under the law,” adding, “Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion.”

According to the complaint, the Department of Defense circumvented the state and began deploying hundreds of National Guard troops from San Diego to Los Angeles during the early hours of Sunday. Officials said the move came after immigration raids that triggered widespread protests and clashes with federal agents.

In a memorandum titled Department of Defense Security for the Protection of Department of Homeland Security Functions, the president invoked 10 U.S.C. § 12406 to call the Guard into federal service for 60 days. State officials argue the law requires gubernatorial consent, which was not given.

“This is beyond incompetence — this is him intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy,” Newsom said.

President Trump defended the deployment and escalated tensions by appearing to endorse the possibility of Newsom’s arrest. “I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump said when asked if border czar Tom Homan could arrest Newsom. “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.”

Earlier in the day, Newsom responded in a series of social media posts. “The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.”