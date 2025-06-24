Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was reported in the area between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, according to preliminary data from seismologists. Shaking has been felt across the region.

The earthquake occurred at 10:45 p.m. local time on Monday and was centered in the Mona Passage, the body of water that separates the two Caribbean nations, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a preliminary depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

The epicenter was located approximately 44 miles (71 kilometers) from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and 78 miles (125 kilometers) from Aguadilla in Puerto Rico, the USGS reported.

No tsunami warnings or advisories have been issued at this time by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which also monitors tsunami threats in the Atlantic.

The earthquake was widely felt across the region, with users posting felt reports on social media—some describing shaking as far away as Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

According to the USGS impact assessment, there is a low likelihood of fatalities or significant damage following the earthquake.

Earthquakes are relatively common in this region, which lies near the boundary between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates. This boundary is part of a complex and active seismic zone known for producing moderate to strong earthquakes.