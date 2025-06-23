Idaho Amber Alert: Allen Fischer and Rachelle Fischer missing from Monteview

An Idaho Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Allen Fischer and 15-year-old Rachelle Fischer after they left their home in Monteview in Jefferson County to go to Utah, local officials say.

Allen and Rachelle were last seen in Monteview at 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the amber alert. It’s believed they left willingly to join a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community in Utah.

Allen and Rachelle may be traveling with an older sister, 18-year-old Elintra Fischer, who was reported missing in January 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, Allen and Rachelle previously lived in Trenton, Utah.

Allen is described as a 13-year-old with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shit and blue jeans.

Rachelle is described as a 15-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green dress.

Anyone who sees Allen or Rachelle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.