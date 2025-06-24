World
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes offshore the Philippines
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck offshore the Philippines on Tuesday morning, according to seismologists. Light shaking was reported in some areas, but no major damage is expected.
The quake occurred at 9:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was centered east of the Philippine Islands at a preliminary depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter was located approximately 232 miles (374 kilometers) from Baculin in Davao province and about 300 miles (483 kilometers) from Davao City, according to the USGS.
No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
User-submitted reports to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) indicated slight shaking in Davao City, with one user noting the tremor lasted about 20 seconds. “Felt the trembling and it was not short,” another user said.
USGS impact estimates indicate that no population centers were located near the immediate epicenter area and assessed the likelihood of fatalities as low.
The Philippines is part of the commonly denominated Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region that encircles much of the Pacific Ocean. While the Ring of Fire is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, it is not a single, unified system.
