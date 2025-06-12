Sen. Padilla forcibly removed from Kristi Noem press conference in L.A.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) was forcibly removed and briefly handcuffed after attempting to confront Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a press conference in Los Angeles, amid tensions over ongoing federal immigration operations.

According to a statement released by Padilla’s office on Thursday, the senator was in Los Angeles performing congressional oversight of federal immigration operations when the incident occurred. He had been attending the briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s remarks when he attempted to ask a question.

The statement says he was “forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed.” Padilla is not currently detained, and his office said it is seeking more information.

A video of the incident showed Padilla approaching Secretary Noem and appearing to attempt to ask a question before being physically stopped by federal agents and escorted out of the room. In the hallway, agents took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

In a statement, Homeland Security claimed Padilla engaged in “disrespectful political theatre” by interrupting the live press conference without identifying himself or wearing his Senate identification pin. DHS said Padilla failed to comply with repeated commands to back away and that the Secret Service mistook his approach as a potential threat. “Officers acted appropriately,” the agency said.

Following the incident, Noem met privately with Padilla. According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Noem described the 10–15 minute conversation as cordial and beneficial. She said the two exchanged phone numbers and opened a line of communication to address Padilla’s concerns about ICE operations.

Noem was in Los Angeles to address ongoing protests and federal immigration operations that have sparked widespread unrest and led to the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops and active-duty Marines. The protests, which began after large-scale ICE raids, have now entered their seventh day.