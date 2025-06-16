US News
Tornado reported in Central Minnesota; PDS warning issued
A damaging tornado has been reported in Central Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. A “Particularly Dangerous Situation” (PDS) tornado warning was issued for the region, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.
The NWS office in Duluth issued the warning at 4:46 p.m. local time on Monday after a tornado was observed in Crow Wing County. The alert initially included the towns of Nisswa, Merrifield, Breezy Point, Crosby, Aitkin, and Crosslake, covering a population of more than 26,000 people. The warning was later narrowed to Merrifield, Crosby, and Aitkin.
The tornado warning stated that ping-pong ball-sized hail may accompany the storm.
The Storm Prediction Center had placed parts of Minnesota and Nebraska under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather earlier in the day. In its 3 p.m. convective outlook, the center warned of scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large to very large hail, and a few tornadoes across the northern Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley through the evening.
It is unclear at this time whether the tornado has directly impacted populated areas.
Tornado reported in Central Minnesota; PDS warning issued
Doctor to plead guilty in Matthew Perry ketamine case
Postal worker shot while delivering mail in Los Angeles
1 dead, 11 injured in mass shooting at block party in Elkhart, Indiana
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 people killed, including YouTuber, in Las Vegas Strip shooting
-
US News1 day ago
4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont
-
US News1 week ago
Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
-
Legal2 days ago
Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody
-
Legal5 days ago
Mother lied in Delaware Amber Alert; Nola Dinkins case now a homicide probe
-
US News2 days ago
Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Marathon refinery near Galveston, Texas