Connect with us

US News

Tornado reported in Central Minnesota; PDS warning issued

Published on

File photo

A damaging tornado has been reported in Central Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. A “Particularly Dangerous Situation” (PDS) tornado warning was issued for the region, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.

The NWS office in Duluth issued the warning at 4:46 p.m. local time on Monday after a tornado was observed in Crow Wing County. The alert initially included the towns of Nisswa, Merrifield, Breezy Point, Crosby, Aitkin, and Crosslake, covering a population of more than 26,000 people. The warning was later narrowed to Merrifield, Crosby, and Aitkin.

The tornado warning stated that ping-pong ball-sized hail may accompany the storm.

The Storm Prediction Center had placed parts of Minnesota and Nebraska under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather earlier in the day. In its 3 p.m. convective outlook, the center warned of scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large to very large hail, and a few tornadoes across the northern Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley through the evening.

It is unclear at this time whether the tornado has directly impacted populated areas.

Related Topics:

Most Viewed