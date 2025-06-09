2 people killed, including YouTuber, in Las Vegas Strip shooting

A YouTuber and his partner were killed Sunday when another man — believed to be a fellow YouTuber — opened fire near the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, according to witnesses and local officials. The suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday when a local YouTuber known as Finny Da Legend was livestreaming his walk along the Las Vegas Strip, accompanied by a woman believed to be his partner.

While streaming at the Bellagio fountains, another man — believed to be fellow YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, also known as Sin City Family — walked past them in the background, not appearing to notice them.

Seconds later, the man reappeared in the camera’s view while being confronted by the woman. He then pulled out a pistol and began firing at someone off-screen, in Finny’s direction.

At least seven gunshots were heard as people ran for cover. The woman grabbed the camera and appeared to fall to the ground while the final shots were fired. The livestream was turned off by a police officer a few minutes later.

“The officers immediately ran towards that gunfire and they found two victims who were laying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said. “Our officers rendered medical aid to both victims, but their efforts to save their lives were unsuccessful and both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Walsh said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, noting that the suspect and the victim were engaged in some type of conflict involving social media. The exact circumstances of that dispute were not immediately clear.

“At this point, every effort is being made by members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to locate, apprehend, and arrest the suspect who’s responsible for this crime,” Walsh said at a briefing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555.