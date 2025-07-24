Border clash erupts between Cambodian and Thai troops

Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged fire near a disputed border area, according to statements from both countries’ militaries.

According to local media, citing Thailand’s Royal Army, the clash occurred after a Cambodian unmanned aerial vehicle was heard flying near the Ta Moan Thom temple in northeastern Thailand at around 7:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Thai forces reportedly observed six armed Cambodian soldiers—some carrying rocket-propelled explosives —approaching the barbed wire near the Thai base. Thai forces allegedly used verbal warnings to avoid conflict, but at approximately 8:20 a.m., they said Cambodian troops opened fire from a position about 200 meters east of the Thai post.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense accused Thai forces of launching an unprovoked attack on Cambodian positions near the Moan Thom Temple. Spokeswoman Mali Socheata said Cambodian troops acted in self-defense after Thai soldiers allegedly opened fire and sealed off public access to the site, which Cambodia claims lies within its territory.

Local residents told the Khmer Times they heard gunfire and explosions, suggesting the possible use of heavy weapons.

Earlier, Thailand closed several northeastern border crossings and expelled Cambodia’s ambassador on Wednesday in response to a land mine blast that severely injured a Thai soldier, according to the Associated Press.

Cambodia responded by recalling its diplomats from Bangkok and downgrading diplomatic relations to their lowest level.

Both countries lay claim to overlapping sections of land containing centuries-old Angkorian sites, leading to periodic military standoffs and clashes over the years.