Cambodia reports 13th human case of H5N1 bird flu this year

Cambodia has confirmed a new human case of H5N1 bird flu in a 6-year-old boy who is currently in intensive care, according to health officials. It is the country’s 13th confirmed human case in 2025.

The child, from Bos Russey village in Tbong Khmum province, tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza on Monday. He is being treated at a local hospital and is undergoing intensive medical carea, according to Cambodia’s Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the boy is experiencing severe symptoms, including fever, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing.

An investigation revealed that the boy had recently visited a relative’s home near his own, where around 100 chickens had died. He reportedly brought one of the dead chickens to his grandmother to be cooked. Sick and dying poultry had also been reported in the village.

Health officials are continuing to investigate the case and are collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the patient. Close contacts are being treated with Tamiflu as a precaution, which is standard protocol in Cambodia following H5N1 detections.

The country has seen an increase in H5N1 cases since June, with this case marking the ninth since then. Of the 13 cases confirmed so far this year, six have been fatal.

It is not yet known which strain was involved in the latest case, though it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, a variant that is endemic in the country. Separate cases involving this strain or similar variants have also been reported in Bangladesh and India this year.

Another strain, clade 2.3.4.4b, has gained international attention since 2022 due to its global spread and increasing number of infections in mammals, including humans.