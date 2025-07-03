Connie Francis, singer of viral hit ‘Pretty Little Baby,’ hospitalized

Singer Connie Francis has been hospitalized for ongoing medical issues, she announced on social media, as her 1962 song “Pretty Little Baby” sees a viral resurgence on TikTok.

The 87-year-old music legend said Wednesday that she has been undergoing tests to determine the cause of “extreme pain” and was forced to cancel a planned appearance on an Independence Day show, which she had also missed weeks earlier due to treatment on her hip.

In a follow-up update, Francis said she had been transferred out of intensive care to a private room. “Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much!” she wrote.

Francis’ hospitalization comes as her 1962 song “Pretty Little Baby” has become a viral hit on TikTok and social media. According to Billboard, the track—which never charted when originally released—has surged in popularity, serving as background audio for videos.

The track’s streaming numbers have surged, now surpassing 70 million plays on Spotify and over 10 billion views on TikTok. Her label, Republic/UMe, has reissued the song in multiple languages to reflect its renewed popularity.

Francis told Billboard she barely remembered the recording until she listened to it again. “Then, of course, I recognized the fact that I had done it in seven languages,” she said.