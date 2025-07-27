Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park

A manhunt is underway after a couple was killed while hiking with their two daughters at Devil’s Den State Park in northwestern Arkansas, according to state officials. The suspect remains at large.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were attacked and killed on a walking trail Saturday afternoon, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said in a press release. Their daughters, ages 7 and 9, were not harmed and are now safe with family members.

Arkansas State Police responded around 2:40 p.m. to reports of a double homicide at the park, which is located in a remote and rugged part of Washington County, near the Northwest Arkansas metro area and the Oklahoma border, where there is no cellphone service.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, who was wearing dark pants, a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a dark ballcap, sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and carrying a black backpack.

He was last seen driving a black four-door sedan—possibly a Mazda—with its license plate obscured by electrical or duct tape. The vehicle was spotted near a park exit and may have traveled along State Highways 170 or 220.

Investigators are asking anyone who visited the park on Saturday to review their cellphone, GoPro, or security footage for possible images of the suspect. Residents in the surrounding area are also asked to check their game or security cameras.

“We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar.

Authorities are urging the public not to post any potential footage on social media. Tips can be submitted to Arkansas State Police Troop L at (479) 751-6663.

Law enforcement presence has been increased across Arkansas state parks in response to the incident. The motive for the killings remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.