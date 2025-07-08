Man opens fire on police in Brownwood, Texas; 1 officer injured, suspect killed

A 59-year-old man was killed by police after opening fire with an automatic rifle during a pursuit in Central Texas that injured one officer, according to authorities.

The incident began late Monday night when police received a report of gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 7th Street in Brownwood. A woman told dispatchers that her husband, identified as Holly Edward Oliver, was in the front yard “out of control” and firing a gun.

Officers were told that two to three shots had been fired before Oliver left in his pickup truck, allegedly heading toward another residence on 1st Street.

Shortly after midnight, officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of Corrigan Street and parked nearby to approach on foot. Before they could act, Oliver drove toward their parked vehicles, pulled up alongside an unattended patrol unit, and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side window with what appeared to be an automatic rifle.

Officers returned fire as Oliver continued driving toward Norwood Street, where he again fired at police as they exited their vehicles. According to the department, Oliver continued to seek out and shoot at officers while driving in reverse, exchanging gunfire until his vehicle stopped at the intersection of Norwood and Vincent Street.

One officer was shot multiple times as Oliver drove past his patrol vehicle. He was taken to Hendricks-Brownwood Emergency Room and was reported in stable condition, awaiting surgery.

Officers later approached the vehicle and pulled Oliver from the driver’s seat. Life-saving measures were attempted until emergency medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“The officer is receiving medical care and is expected to make a good recovery,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said. “Please join me in praying for the full recovery of our injured officer and for the strength and well-being of all who were involved in last night’s events.”

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. The motive behind the suspect’s actions was not immediately released.